2024 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in Malaysia, RM26,900 and RM29,900

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 29 2024 1:03 pm

Now in Malaysia are the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X, priced at RM26,900 and RM29,900, respectively. This follows the earlier announcement of Malaysia market pricing for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X November last year.

The pair of what Triumph calls “T-Series” bikes are identically powered with a single-cylinder DOHC ‘TR’ mill with four-valves producing 39.5 hp at 8,000 rpm with 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Euro 5 compliant, the TR engine is made to look air-cooled while carrying a slim radiator.

Power goes to the rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Differentiating the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X is wheel sizing, the Speed getting 17-inch wheels front and rear while the Scrambler comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel.

Additionally, the Scrambler 400 X gets switchable ABS with rear wheel ABS disabled for off-road work while the Speed 400 has full-time two-channel ABS. Braking is done with a 300 mm diameter disc in front for the Speed with the Scrambler getting a 320 mm disc, clamped by a four-piston radial-mount brake calliper for both.

For suspension, 43 mm diameter upside-down Big Piston forks are fitted, with the Speed getting 140 mm of travel and the Scrambler coming with 150 mm travel. At the rear, a monoshock with remote reservoir is fitted, adjustable for preload and giving 130 mm of suspension travel for the Speed 400 and 150 mm travel for the Scrambler 400 X.

The Speed 400 weighs in at 170 kg wet, with seat height set at 790 mm while the Scrambler 400 X tips the scales at 179 kg wet with a 835 mm seat height. 13-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

