2024 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X prices announced for Malaysia, RM26,900 and RM29,900

Posted in Bikes, Local Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / November 22 2023 2:26 pm

Official pricing for the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400X has been announced for Malaysia. The Speed 400 is priced at RM26,900 while the Scrambler 400X has a retail price of RM29,900.

Rivals for the pair of “baby” Triumphs in this class include the KTM Duke 390, Modenas Dominar 400 and Kawasaki Z400. From India, where the Triumphs are made, there is also the Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411, Classic 350 and Meteor 350, as well as and the BMW G310R and G310GS, along with the China made retro Benelli Imperiale 400.

The single-cylinder DOHC mill with four-valves 39.5 hp at 8,000 rpm with 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Euro 5 compliant, the TR engine is made to look air-cooled while carry a slim radiator with power going to rear wheels via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Common between the two Triumphs is a combination analogue clock with integrated multi-function LCD panel. LED lighting is used throughout and 13-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Ride-by-wire throttle allows for switchable traction control for both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X while the Scrambler 400X gets switchable ABS for off-road work. Wheel sizing is different, the Speed 400 getting 17-inch wheels front and rear while the Scrambler 400X comes with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel.

