2024 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched – TR single-cylinder with 398 cc and 39.5 hp

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 June 2023 10:59 am / 2 comments

A new market for the British motorcycle maker sees the entry of the 2024 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. These two new small displacement motorcycles join Triumph’s modern classic range that includes the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 and the Scrambler 900 and 1200.

Developed in Hinckley and manufactured in India by Bajaj, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X share the same design DNA as their bigger Triumph Modern Classic siblings. Carrying a Euro 5 compliant single-cylinder with four-valves and a DOHC cylinder head, this marks the launch of the Triumph TR series engine displacing 398 cc.

Power is rated at 39.5 hp at 8,000 rpm with 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with a crankshaft balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed rideability. The engine itself is powder-coated black with “air-cooling” fins while the actual liquid-cooling and radiator is concealed.

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400X

With the engine itself Euro 5 compliant, a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X differ in weight and seat height, with the Speed 400 coming with a 790 mm seat height while the Scrambler 400 is set at 835 mm while weight is 170 kWh and 179 kg respectively.

More differences in the suspension department with the Speed 400 getting 43 mm diameter upside-down forks with 140 mm of travel while an external reservoir monoshock at the back is adjustable for pre-load with 130 mm of travel. Braking is done on the Speed 400 with four-piston radial-mount front brake with a 300mm front disc and braided line on the front wheel while the rear gets a 230 mm disc and single-piston floating calliper.

For the Scrambler 400X, a 19-inch front wheel is fitted along with a longer wheelbase – 1,418 mm compared to the Speed 400’s 1,377 mm – while front suspension uses upside-down forks with 150 mm of travel. A monoshock with preload-adjustable suspension holds up the rear end of the Scrambler 400X with 150 mm of wheel travel.

20245 Triumph Speed 400

Braking for the Scrambler 400X is done with 43 mm diameter upside-down forks with four-piston radial calliper clamping a 320 mm disc and single-piston calliper with 230 mm disc at the back. Two-channel ABS is standard equipment for both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

Wheel sizing is 17-inches front and rear on the Speed 400, shod with Metzeler Sported 9RR tyres front and rear in 110/70 and 150/60 sizes. Meanwhile, the Scrambler 400X gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, with Metzeler Karoo Street rubber in 100/90 and 140/80 sizes.

Inside the cockpit, a combination analogue clock with integrated multi-function LCD panel is used to display the necessary information. LED lighting is used throughout and 13-litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Ride-by-wire throttle allows for switchable traction control for both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X while the Scrambler 400X gets switchable ABS for off-road work. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 get their India market release in July, while the worldwide debut is expected in early 2024.