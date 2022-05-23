In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 May 2022 5:56 pm / 0 comments

Now officially launched in the Malaysian market are the 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350, priced from RM23,500 and RM24,500, respectively. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and bookings are being taken now under Malaysian distributor Didi Automotive, part of the Didi Group, at the Royal Enfield (RE) flagship store at the Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, available in three variants with seven colour choices, follows traditional RE styling, dating to 1931 with the original Royal Enfield Bullet, and the design of the Bullet 350 has remained unchanged since 1948 aside from updates with modern equipment and engineering. Like its ancestor, the modern-day Classic 350 comes with a single-cylinder air-and oil-cooled power plant.

Fed by EFI and with the mill displacing 346 cc, the Classic 350 is claimed to produce 19.1 hp at 5,250 rpm with 28 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Braking is done with a single 280 mm diameter brake disc in front with Bybre two-piston calliper and single-channel ABS while the rear wheel is stopped with a mechanical drum brake.

Suspension at the front is with conventional telescopic forks while the back end is propped up with twin shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment. The Classic 350 has its seat height set 810 mm, while the entire package weighs 191 kg with fuel tank capacity rated at 13.1 litres, rolling on 19-inch wheels front and rear.

Meanwhile, the Meteor 350, which comes in three variants, is given the cruiser styling treatment with low-slung seat set at 760 mm and equipped with RE’s J-Series air- and oil-cooled single-cylinder mill displacing 349 cc. With the engine fed by EFI, the Meteor 350 gets 20.2 hp at 6,500 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, coupled to a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

The front forks on the Meteor 350 are 41 mm diameter telescopic units, non-adjustable, with twin shock absorbers at the back with six-step adjustable preload. With the 15-litre fuel tank filled to 90% capacity, the Meteor 350 tips the scales at 191 kg while inside the cockpit, a combination digital LCD/analogue instrument cluster comes with Bluetooth connectivity as well as a USB charging port.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs, a 300 mm diameter unit in front with two-piston floating calliper, and a single-piston unit at the back with 270 mm calliper, while two-channel ABS is standard equipment. The Meteor 350 comes with a 19-inch wheel in front, shod with 100/90 tubeless tyre, while the back gets a 17-inch hoop wearing a 140/70 tyre.

GALLERY: 2022 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Malaysia