Malaysia’s Hakim Danish scores second in Jerez

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / April 29 2024 10:20 am

Up and coming Malaysian rider Hakim Danish grabbed a close second place in the Red Bull Rockies Cup race in Jerez, Spain. In a photo finish, Alvaro Carpe of Spain drafted Hakim’s slipstream, pulling out and pipping the Terengganu boy to the finish line at the end of Race 2 by just 0.006 seconds.

Hakim’s second place win made up for his eighth place finish in Race 1, first race of the 2024 season. 16-year old Hakim, who showed strongly in Free Practice and Qualifying on Saturday, said, “I was able to improve from yesterday, not make the mistakes. Early in the race, I didn’t feel too good because I felt it was a bit slippery.”

Sanguine about his race and being beaten by Carpe, Hakim said, “I managed to stay in the front group, overtake on the last lap and get in a position to win the race. I pushed to the line but I saw Alvaro’s bike beside me and I knew he crossed the line first.”

This was despite Hakim, who races motorcycle number 13, making a near perfect overtake on the final lap into the start-finish straight, with the win in sight. The Red Bull Rookie Cup is now in its 18th season, with 14 races on the calendar in 2024.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.