Tesla FSD to expand outside North America – LHD focus, some time to go for RHD markets like Malaysia

Tesla looks to be gearing up to expand the availability of Full Self Driving outside of North American markets, based on a few developments that have happened recently.

Swedish Transport Administration senior advisor Rikard Fredriksson recently posted on his Linkedin that he experienced a demo of FSD in a Tesla Model Y in Germany, where it is currently unavailable. This suggests there are talks with European regulators to have it approved.

There are also reports that suggest Tesla has partnered with Baidu to provide map and navigation data to allow FSD to work in the Chinese market.

However, it might take some time for FSD to ever be available in Malaysia. If you notice, the above two are both LHD markets, which is something they have in common with North America.

On April 27, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that Tesla believes FSD v12 is ready for LHD countries but RHD will take a bit longer.

We believe version 12 is ready for supervised FSD in LHD countries. RHD will take a bit longer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2024

FSD is currently available for purchase in Malaysia for RM32,000 which when converted to USD is one of the cheapest prices in the world at this time. At today’s exchange rate it is around USD6,700, compared to USD8,000 in the US.

FSD is currently unavailable to use in Malaysia for those who have paid for it. Would you buy FSD at RM32,000 if it was available for use in Malaysia? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

