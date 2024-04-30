2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 AMG Line facelift now in Malaysia – 3.0T mild-hybrid, 381 PS/500 Nm, RM529k

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 AMG Line facelift now in Malaysia – 3.0T mild-hybrid, 381 PS/500 Nm, RM529k

Six months after the local debut of the facelifted GLE Coupe, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced the introduction of the refreshed GLE, which arrives here as in the same GLE 450 AMG Line guise as seen on the pre-facelift. The locally-assembled SUV is priced at RM528,888 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of 10% sales tax.

As it is with the Coupe, the exterior rework on this one is minor, led by a new front bumper and revised Multibeam LED headlamps with a new daytime running light signature. The AMG Line exterior brings about a diamond grille with Mercedes-Benz pattern in chrome, an AMG front apron with chrome trim element and AMG side sill panels.

Also going on is a new AMG rear apron with diffuser-look insert as well as 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels, aluminium-look illuminated running boards with rubber studs and a panoramic sliding sunroof. The GLE is also fitted with an Airmatic air suspension system with adaptive damping system ADS+.

Inside, the cabin receives a few revisions, but the general presentation in the interior – which is presented in an AMG Line trim – is otherwise unchanged. New bits include air vent surrounds that are now ringed with chrome accents instead of black and a Nappa-wrapped sports steering wheel incorporating touch sensors on the horizontal spokes.

The specification also includes Artico faux leather, which dresses up the upholstery as well as the dashboard and door belt lines, black fabric roof liner, anthracite open-pore oak wood trim elements, AMG floor mats and wireless charging, among others.

The digital screens remain dual 12.3-inch units, but the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) has been updated to the automaker’s second-gen NTG7 system, and this offers improved voice recognition and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Audio duties are handled by a Burmester surround sound system.

As before, motive power is provided by a M256 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six, now delivering 381 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) at 5.800 rpm and 500 Nm of twist from 1,800 to 5,000 rpm. Equipped with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive, the facelifted GLE 450 gets from zero to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, a fraction faster than the pre-facelift. Top speed is 250 km/h.

Like the GLE 53 Coupe, the GLE 450 also gets a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which features a second-gen integrated starter-generator (ISG). The ISG, which enables functions such as coasting and comfortable engine start-stop, provides the car with an extra 23 PS (20 hp or 15 kW) and 200 Nm.

As for driver assistance and safety equipment includes a Driving Assistance Package Plus, Distronic active distance assist, window bags/rear sidebags/knee airbag and Pre-Safe Impulse Side as well as a parking package with 360° camera and Parktronic active parking assist.

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 

Comments

  • TinKosong on Apr 30, 2024 at 1:52 pm

    hybrid car no value after battery warranty end… same goes to X5

  • Byd first batch buyer on Apr 30, 2024 at 3:02 pm

    To be honest, why buy this uncle and non premium GLE. Side my side my BYD looks better and everyone look at me.

