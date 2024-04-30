PDRM offering summons discount up to 50% at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, Penang, May 3 to 5

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / April 30 2024 6:02 pm

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is offering discounts of up to 50% on selected traffic summonses in Penang from May 3 to 5, in line with the Program Madani Rakyat 2024 Zon Utara. Traffic summons payment counters will be opened at the Tapak Sungai Nibong on the island from 9am to 4pm on those dates.

The discounted rates are however not offered for summonses issued for offences such as red light offences, emergency lane misuse, dangerous overtaking and overtaking across double lines. Summonses for which discounts are also not applicable include non-compoundable offences, court appearance offences, offences involving lorries, modified exhaust-related offences, and summonses issues during Ops Selamat.

For motorists who will be in Penang or around the surrounding areas during these dates, this will be a good opportunity to take advantage of the limited-time discount offer on selected traffic summonses. In addition, there will also be a variety of events held at the venue, including lucky draws, an exhibition by PDRM and other government agencies, product sales and health checks.

