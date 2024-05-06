JPJ issues statement – department has not authorised Bjak for road tax renewal transactions

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 6 2024 12:09 pm

File image; new LKM and driver’s license formats

The road transport department (JPJ) has issued a statement regarding an online promotion by Bjak that claims the issuance of road tax free-of-charge, alongside the companies online road tax renewal service that is offered to the public.

The road transport department stresses that neither the ministry of transport nor the JPJ has authorised Bjak to carry out road tax renewal transactions, and that the statement by Bjak claiming that online road tax renewal through Bjak has been audited and approved by the JPJ is untrue and misleading.

The department has also received complaints from members of the public as road tax renewal transactions carried out through the Bjak website has not been reflected in the road tax validity period, and JPJ wishes to clarify and stress that there has been no integration of systems between the JPJ MySikap system, with the system used by Bjak.

Complaints from dissatisfied members of the public have also been received regarding additional charges imposed by Bjak for road tax renewal transactions, and the JPJ wishes to emphasise that neither JPJ nor the ministry have approved any additional charges which Bjak has imposed on their customers.

Members of the public are therefore advised to always be cautious with any platform offering services such as the renewal of road tax in order to avoid losses and being cheated, and are also advised to contact JPJ beforehand for further information.

The road transport department continues to be committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the public, especially as its customers, it said in the statement, adding that complaints may be sent to the JPJ official complaints portal, here. View the JPJ statement in full, below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.