Monorail service between KL Sentral, Medan Tuanku suspended due to fallen tree – feeder bus provided

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / May 7 2024 4:15 pm

Are you caught in the storm in KL city? If you’re not, but planning to head to town, it might be better to change your plans, as a fallen tree on Jalan Sultan Ismail near Concorde Hotel has caused gridlock. A couple of cars have been damaged by the tree.

The tree is a big one, and it has also fallen on the monorail track along Jalan Sultan Ismail. Rapid KL has announced that Monorail services between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku have been suspended.

As such, the public transport company is currently running shuttle buses between KL Sentral and Medan Tuanku to bridge the gap, as well as a shuttle train between Medan Tuanku and Titiwangsa on Platform 1.

The free shuttle buses have the following number plates: WVH 9625, WUW 4146 and PJH 4872. Bus frequency is every 10-15 minutes depending on traffic conditions. Be safe.

