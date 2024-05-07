Fallen tree along Jalan Sultan Ismail causes damage to vehicles – Concorde Hotel stretch closed to traffic

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 7 2024 4:23 pm

Floods aren’t the only thing one has to worry about during a thunderstorm, because strong winds can also result in all sorts of other hazards coming about, like trees being uprooted and causing more than just traffic disruption.

Such is the case this evening along Jalan Sultan Ismail, where a large tree has toppled on to the section of the road in front of the Concorde Hotel. The tree isn’t the only casualty, because as photos from the location show, it took the archway structure – and bus stop – in front of the hotel with it, with a cross section of the roofing now resting on part of the slow lane.

The tree is of course the larger issue, causing damage to a number of vehicles from its fall through its large branches, with its mass effectively disrupting all movement along the stretch at present.

According to Astro Radio Traffic, the stretch along Jalan Sultan Ismail in both directions has now been closed to traffic until rescue and clearing work is completed. A statement issued by the Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department indicated that a total of 17 vehicles sustained damage, and there was one fatality as a result of the mishap.

The KL Monorail has also been disrupted, with the service between Hang Tuah and Medan Tunku stations not operational until further notice.

This incident is a timely reminder to have the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle insurance policy. The Special Perils add-on provides coverage for your vehicle should it end up being stuck in rising waters and against damage from fallen trees. Those in the area currently should utilise navigation apps with real-time traffic to seek alternative routes, but expect there to be delays as a result of this incident.

