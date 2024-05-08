PLUS Sg Buloh, Serdang R&Rs closed for upgrading

Those who ply the North South Highway and NKVE, take note. PLUS has announced the closure of two R&Rs for upgrading works, starting May 10. They are the Sungai Buloh R&R (southbound, KM 454) and the Serdang R&R (northbound, KM 306.2).

For Sungai Buloh, PLUS says that the petrol station, heavy vehicle parking area and temporary toilets will remain open. As for Serdang, PLUS says that one can use the surau and toilet at the Sungai Besi toll plaza or the following R&R. If these are your regular pit stops, bear in mind.

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

