BP to purchase Tesla Supercharger sites in United States; plans to invest RM4.75 billion in expansion

Posted in International News / By Mick Chan / May 13 2024 1:56 pm

The EV charging business unit of BP, BP Pulse is keen to expand its network in the United States following Tesla’s disbanding of its Supercharger team, Reuters has reported. Last year, British petroleum giant BP has announced that its EV charging business, BP Pulse will purchase Tesla Superchargers for deployment on an independent EV charging network.

The deal with BP Pulse is part of the British petroleum firm’s plans to invest up to US$1 billion (RM4.75 billion) in EV charging operations across the United States by 2030, and BP Pulse has installed more than 27,000 charging points to date, with 100,000 charging points targeted for roll-out by 2030, according to BP.

“We are aggressively looking to acquire real estate to scale our network, which is a heightened focus following the recent Tesla announcement,” a BP spokesperson said in a statement, according to Reuters.

This comes after Tesla was revealed to be laying off more than 10% of its global workforce, with the job cuts to affect around 14,000 persons, according to the New York Times last month.

Last October, BP placed an order for Tesla chargers worth US$100 million (RM475 million), though BP itself had also cut its EV charging business workforce by 10% and withdrew from several markets as commercial EV fleets did not grow as rapidly as predicted, Reuters cited company sources as saying.

These will be 250 kW DC chargers branded as BP Pulse units, and will use the Tesla Magic Dock that is compatible with both Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) and Combined Charging System (CCS) charging connectors, according to the report.

