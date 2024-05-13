Investigative report on allegations of classic license plate regs made in JPJandora Papers ready – Loke

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 13 2024 11:22 am

Last September, the transport ministry announced the establishment of a special task force to look into allegations made in the JPJandora Papers, in which misconduct at the road transport department (JPJ) related to the registration of classic vehicle licence plates was highlighted.

In the 28-page document, which was released into the public domain via a Telegram app group, a list of number plates by year since 2007 and by state were shown to have been allegedly revived and registered for ownership. The document claimed that these were sold at a very good price, either to individuals or companies, with the activity said to be orchestrated by JPJ officials.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the investigation report by the task force is now ready, and is set to be submitted to the ministry’s secretary-general for review and further action, as Bernama reports.

He said several weaknesses had been identified, especially concerning registering classic number plates. “These classic numbers were previously registered without a transparent and detailed system because registrations were done manually in the 50s and 60s, without using a computer system or application like MySikap,” he said.

“Sometimes, when these numbers were registered, it was assumed that no one owned them. However, the real owner would later come forward to reclaim the number. This raises doubts about our system. To prevent ownership conflicts in the future, we need to tighten and control the registration process,” he stated.

