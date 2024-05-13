Malaysians caught in viral video cooking Maggi with portable stoves at a petrol station – don’t ever do this

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 13 2024 9:43 am

There are a number of safety rules to follow when you’re at a petrol station. The most obvious is not to smoke, use a lighter, light a match or start an open flame because petrol is a volatile, highly flammable liquid that gives off vapours, which are also flammable.

However, it looks like there are still those that can’t seem to follow this simple rule. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a group of people having a literal cookout at a Petron station near Genting Highlands.

In the video, we can see a few of the cookout attendees preparing Maggi instant noodles and other foods on portable stoves and having a fun time, not knowing that they are putting themselves and others in danger.

Suffice to say, this is something you should absolutely not do. A fire at a petrol station is scary and can result in loss of life. Reduce the possibility of mishaps by following the rules and not have or do anything that may start a fire.

Macam mana diorang ni boleh terfikir nak pasang stove dekat stesen minyak? 😰 pic.twitter.com/BvBr5h8It9 — 🇲🇾 (@localrkyt) May 12, 2024

