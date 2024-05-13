Malaysians caught in viral video cooking Maggi with portable stoves at a petrol station – don’t ever do this

There are a number of safety rules to follow when you’re at a petrol station. The most obvious is not to smoke, use a lighter, light a match or start an open flame because petrol is a volatile, highly flammable liquid that gives off vapours, which are also flammable.
However, it looks like there are still those that can’t seem to follow this simple rule. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a group of people having a literal cookout at a Petron station near Genting Highlands.
In the video, we can see a few of the cookout attendees preparing Maggi instant noodles and other foods on portable stoves and having a fun time, not knowing that they are putting themselves and others in danger.
Suffice to say, this is something you should absolutely not do. A fire at a petrol station is scary and can result in loss of life. Reduce the possibility of mishaps by following the rules and not have or do anything that may start a fire.
Macam mana diorang ni boleh terfikir nak pasang stove dekat stesen minyak? 😰 pic.twitter.com/BvBr5h8It9
— 🇲🇾 (@localrkyt) May 12, 2024
Comments
That’s what they call ‘dumb generation’… no longer have common sense.
Haul them to court…our capable authorities.
THen,lets see whether they can cook in front of the hakim.
They should be jailed…any explosion can result in loss of innocent lives.
Is just normal picnic
Family gathering jer
mana2 pon bisa
Betol tu. Puak kami dah jadikan stesen minyak port healing terbaru. Parking atas flyover bawah jambatan is so yesterday
You also got a dum name yourself
Type D?
The importance of education….
They had none
are you sure they did not attend the sekolah a?
or just show face when there is no Exam and Pressure needed?
Education has nothing to do with this madness.
It is madness that’s the problem.
Maggi mee je? Kenapa tak buat bbq? Korang2 sekali jadi daging panggang. Kan elok camtu?
I don’t blame them coz most of them only study until Standard 3 in school.
My primary 3 kid don’t cook in petrol stations
Korang tengok puak kita tu. Makan megi je. Burger & lobster mampu CCTV je
risk his life and others…PRDM should take serious actions.
They should be labeled Type B. Type Bebal
Type Megi
Apa B40 buat hari ini, and these are PN voters.
Brain damage Bangsa H due to over consumption of malnutritious Maggi.
hmmm.. pity.. kesian this gen..
These ppl are lucky that their asses are stuck to the bodies…or else they would have left them at home like their brains
We have Type R for our sports cars. Malaysia have Type M for their poor folks who can only afford megi
Masak megi kat stesen minyak petron redha jumpa Pencipta kalo stesen tu meletop
Just like using mobile phones was banned now it is allowed inside car, it is just a matter of cooking inside the car then it should be allow wat. Lets not double standard, kesian they all so hungry.
Betol tu. Kita dah bayar tol RM6 pastu bakor minyak naik genting lagi. Dah miskin tapi kaki busuk nak meronda memang camni la. Mampu makan megi je
When brain malfunctioning.
You can take these people out from kampung but you can’t take kampung out of these people.
But you won’t find people cooking in kampong petrol stations. Only Type Ms do this kinda stoopid thing
Someone call the Vet and put them to Sleep already. For the good of Malaysia we need to reduce low IQ people to a minimum.
That’s holocaust! But a brilliant idea. Need to increase the numbers of superior and rid those inferior we saw in the video
trying to be cheap, sleep at petrol station instead of bnb/hotel, eat maggi only, honda jazz car club mana ni.
Bakal mak mertua paksa beli jenama H kalo nak kahwin anak dara dia. Dah bayar installment sampai berhingus sekarang mampu makan megi kat stesen minyak je huhu
1980: By 2024 we will have flying cars
2024: “Do not eat the plastic wrapper” on food wrapper
Graduate from UiTM ??
Don’t be rasis. Not all our type qualified to enter uitm. Some possess unimaginably low IQ level to the extent they cook megi with an open fire in the compound of a petrol station
ricer go rice (maggi)
I also noticed a few petrol stations operator that are selling foods and have heating and cooking utensils on site just outside the office.
That should have contravene this directive. The petrol station principal should have enforced this rules not government since they are liable for fire safety on site
what function is that? why flock themselves in a tiny petrol station and affect people do business, or the station owner is the organizer he thought can make his station goes viral online this way
In the words of the great late Tan Sri P.Ramlee… BAHLOL!
Drastic action should be taken against those who did the cooking and even more drastic action against the station owner and the brand!!. just because it is owned by mahatahi dna does not mean they can break the rules!!
If PH does not take action…kick out PH in any future by-election or general election
They are so smart.
Petrol station can have free water from their toilet to cook magi.
No wonder our megi taste extra yummy with toilet bowl water. Bacteria and viruses eat into our brains turning us into zombies
It’s a trend nowadays.
Saja nak dekat-dekatkan diri di tempat perceived Atas. You can see them at Eco ardence Jaya Grocer’s car park. With picnic folding chair, they lepak there under the hot sun with long sleeve hoodie sweater.
We call these places port healing. You orang bangsawan won’t understand. Only our type do this kinda dumb things
Ni dah terbukti, makan terlalu byk maggi mee, otak akan berkurang!
How sure are you they are Malaysians? Could be Indonesians or rohingya
should cover the news abt that msian lady group who simply park their rental car in japan too