Malaysians caught in viral video cooking Maggi with portable stoves at a petrol station – don’t ever do this

Posted in Local News / By /

Malaysians caught in viral video cooking Maggi with portable stoves at a petrol station – don’t ever do this

There are a number of safety rules to follow when you’re at a petrol station. The most obvious is not to smoke, use a lighter, light a match or start an open flame because petrol is a volatile, highly flammable liquid that gives off vapours, which are also flammable.

However, it looks like there are still those that can’t seem to follow this simple rule. Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a group of people having a literal cookout at a Petron station near Genting Highlands.

In the video, we can see a few of the cookout attendees preparing Maggi instant noodles and other foods on portable stoves and having a fun time, not knowing that they are putting themselves and others in danger.

Suffice to say, this is something you should absolutely not do. A fire at a petrol station is scary and can result in loss of life. Reduce the possibility of mishaps by following the rules and not have or do anything that may start a fire.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • dum dee dum on May 13, 2024 at 9:49 am

    That’s what they call ‘dumb generation’… no longer have common sense.

    Well-loved. Like or Dislike: Thumb up 88 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Insanity..insanity,insanity on May 13, 2024 at 11:38 am

      Haul them to court…our capable authorities.
      THen,lets see whether they can cook in front of the hakim.
      They should be jailed…any explosion can result in loss of innocent lives.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 14 Thumb down 1
      Reply
      • Dah Menang Semua on May 13, 2024 at 6:51 pm

        Is just normal picnic
        Family gathering jer
        mana2 pon bisa

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 12
        Reply
        • Type M on May 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm

          Betol tu. Puak kami dah jadikan stesen minyak port healing terbaru. Parking atas flyover bawah jambatan is so yesterday

          Like or Dislike: Thumb up 13 Thumb down 0
          Reply
    • To Dum dee Dum on May 13, 2024 at 5:13 pm

      You also got a dum name yourself

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 5
      Reply
    • USB on May 13, 2024 at 7:55 pm

      Type D?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Dettol on May 13, 2024 at 9:59 am

    The importance of education….

    Well-loved. Like or Dislike: Thumb up 62 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Clorox on May 13, 2024 at 10:09 am

      They had none

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 32 Thumb down 0
      Reply
    • Fikir on May 13, 2024 at 10:39 am

      are you sure they did not attend the sekolah a?

      or just show face when there is no Exam and Pressure needed?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 0
      Reply
    • Insanity at work on May 13, 2024 at 11:42 am

      Education has nothing to do with this madness.
      It is madness that’s the problem.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 2
      Reply
  • Type Emm on May 13, 2024 at 10:19 am

    Maggi mee je? Kenapa tak buat bbq? Korang2 sekali jadi daging panggang. Kan elok camtu?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 39 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Ben Yap on May 13, 2024 at 10:27 am

    I don’t blame them coz most of them only study until Standard 3 in school.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • Kongres Ekonomi Budakmalas on May 13, 2024 at 10:28 am

    Korang tengok puak kita tu. Makan megi je. Burger & lobster mampu CCTV je

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 21 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • TinKosong on May 13, 2024 at 10:31 am

    risk his life and others…PRDM should take serious actions.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 24 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • USB on May 13, 2024 at 10:34 am

    They should be labeled Type B. Type Bebal

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 24 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • USB on May 13, 2024 at 10:43 am

    Type Megi

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 17 Thumb down 3
    Reply
  • pieo on May 13, 2024 at 10:43 am

    Apa B40 buat hari ini, and these are PN voters.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 21 Thumb down 10
    Reply
  • rweqs on May 13, 2024 at 10:45 am

    Brain damage Bangsa H due to over consumption of malnutritious Maggi.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 32 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • a**m on May 13, 2024 at 10:50 am

    hmmm.. pity.. kesian this gen..

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • NNW on May 13, 2024 at 11:00 am

    These ppl are lucky that their asses are stuck to the bodies…or else they would have left them at home like their brains

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • The power of dreaming on May 13, 2024 at 11:01 am

    We have Type R for our sports cars. Malaysia have Type M for their poor folks who can only afford megi

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 24 Thumb down 3
    Reply
  • Type M buat perangai apa hari ni? on May 13, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Masak megi kat stesen minyak petron redha jumpa Pencipta kalo stesen tu meletop

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 16 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Why So Serious on May 13, 2024 at 11:56 am

    Just like using mobile phones was banned now it is allowed inside car, it is just a matter of cooking inside the car then it should be allow wat. Lets not double standard, kesian they all so hungry.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 6
    Reply
    • Type M on May 13, 2024 at 6:26 pm

      Betol tu. Kita dah bayar tol RM6 pastu bakor minyak naik genting lagi. Dah miskin tapi kaki busuk nak meronda memang camni la. Mampu makan megi je

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • waterman on May 13, 2024 at 12:16 pm

    When brain malfunctioning.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ioma on May 13, 2024 at 12:18 pm

    You can take these people out from kampung but you can’t take kampung out of these people.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 17 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Village people on May 13, 2024 at 8:03 pm

      But you won’t find people cooking in kampong petrol stations. Only Type Ms do this kinda stoopid thing

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Law abiding citizen on May 13, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    Someone call the Vet and put them to Sleep already. For the good of Malaysia we need to reduce low IQ people to a minimum.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Type M on May 13, 2024 at 7:52 pm

      That’s holocaust! But a brilliant idea. Need to increase the numbers of superior and rid those inferior we saw in the video

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Bat on May 13, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    trying to be cheap, sleep at petrol station instead of bnb/hotel, eat maggi only, honda jazz car club mana ni.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Honda Jazz warna silver owners' club on May 13, 2024 at 8:17 pm

      Bakal mak mertua paksa beli jenama H kalo nak kahwin anak dara dia. Dah bayar installment sampai berhingus sekarang mampu makan megi kat stesen minyak je huhu

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Sohai on May 13, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    1980: By 2024 we will have flying cars
    2024: “Do not eat the plastic wrapper” on food wrapper

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • CerdikPandai on May 13, 2024 at 1:07 pm

    Graduate from UiTM ??

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 17 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Type M on May 13, 2024 at 7:48 pm

      Don’t be rasis. Not all our type qualified to enter uitm. Some possess unimaginably low IQ level to the extent they cook megi with an open fire in the compound of a petrol station

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 13 Thumb down 1
      Reply
  • Sus on May 13, 2024 at 1:42 pm

    ricer go rice (maggi)

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Frankc on May 13, 2024 at 2:06 pm

    I also noticed a few petrol stations operator that are selling foods and have heating and cooking utensils on site just outside the office.
    That should have contravene this directive. The petrol station principal should have enforced this rules not government since they are liable for fire safety on site

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • WOW on May 13, 2024 at 2:47 pm

    what function is that? why flock themselves in a tiny petrol station and affect people do business, or the station owner is the organizer he thought can make his station goes viral online this way

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Squid on May 13, 2024 at 3:27 pm

    In the words of the great late Tan Sri P.Ramlee… BAHLOL!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • seitha on May 13, 2024 at 4:05 pm

    Drastic action should be taken against those who did the cooking and even more drastic action against the station owner and the brand!!. just because it is owned by mahatahi dna does not mean they can break the rules!!
    If PH does not take action…kick out PH in any future by-election or general election

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 3
    Reply
  • Yalah on May 13, 2024 at 4:23 pm

    They are so smart.
    Petrol station can have free water from their toilet to cook magi.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Type M on May 13, 2024 at 8:13 pm

      No wonder our megi taste extra yummy with toilet bowl water. Bacteria and viruses eat into our brains turning us into zombies

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • newme on May 13, 2024 at 5:22 pm

    It’s a trend nowadays.

    Saja nak dekat-dekatkan diri di tempat perceived Atas. You can see them at Eco ardence Jaya Grocer’s car park. With picnic folding chair, they lepak there under the hot sun with long sleeve hoodie sweater.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Type M on May 13, 2024 at 7:55 pm

      We call these places port healing. You orang bangsawan won’t understand. Only our type do this kinda dumb things

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 9 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • AD on May 13, 2024 at 8:56 pm

    Ni dah terbukti, makan terlalu byk maggi mee, otak akan berkurang!

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Type X on May 13, 2024 at 8:56 pm

    How sure are you they are Malaysians? Could be Indonesians or rohingya

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 3
    Reply
  • Penguin on May 13, 2024 at 9:07 pm

    should cover the news abt that msian lady group who simply park their rental car in japan too

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 