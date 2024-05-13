Ride-hailing price bidding system never approved by transport ministry, APAD to investigate matter – Loke

Transport minister Anthony Loke says that the transport ministry has never given the approval for any ride-hailing service provider to utilise a price bidding system for passenger fares, and providers were not allowed to do so, Bernama reports.
He said the ministry was unaware of the matter, but has instructed the land public transport agency (APAD) to to investigate the system’s usage among ride-hailing drivers. “The agency will look into this, and as far as I know, we haven’t approved any such system,” he said.
The issue has come about following a growing popularity of ride-hailing applications utilising a bidding system for fares, where ride-hailing drivers can set their own prices for a journey before customers bid on the fare, provided they are agreeable to the fare.
However, the system has raised concerns among public transport service users, as it would lead to passengers paying higher fares for their rides. It has also led to those representing ride-hailing drivers calling on the government to regulate fare prices, stating that the price bidding format is not a solution to protect drivers’ interests.
Comments
EV rotek structure where? You promised us end-apr or early-may. Now mid-May already. Last week you kempen for KKB amoi now she won already. Can you get back to announcing the structure or you need to consult raja formula?
Well Malaysia have 0 anti-competitive law so what say you just like our corruption practice after so many years just close one eye practice sama-sama pieceful together.
Do not allow a third party to “sell” ride hailing service especially using apps over licenced ride hailing service provider.
Licenced ride hailing service provider should be restricted to direct quote to apps user only.
no need approval… let people do their business. those cannot get the desired price, just walk la or take LRT.
When Grab first started, it wasn’t even a JPJ initiative but a private one as ride sharing.
If JPJ is so concerned about the public transport, they should modernise our bus and taxi system rather than disturb private ventures.
Telling people what not to do is not good enough.
“ministry was unaware of the matter”… too busy selling no plate is it…
Mr.Loke, plz look on the low fare & high comm charge by Gr. towards driver. If u really concern abt the services of ehailing, plz take care the drivers too. With low income, how can drivers maintain their car, renew evp, and puspakom?. Nowadays, fare as low as rm3.50 and pickup location as far as 9km can be a regular thing in the app. And also plz look into foreigner drivers, saw few occasion non local picking up customer at stations.