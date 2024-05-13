Ride-hailing price bidding system never approved by transport ministry, APAD to investigate matter – Loke

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / May 13 2024 10:48 am

Transport minister Anthony Loke says that the transport ministry has never given the approval for any ride-hailing service provider to utilise a price bidding system for passenger fares, and providers were not allowed to do so, Bernama reports.

He said the ministry was unaware of the matter, but has instructed the land public transport agency (APAD) to to investigate the system’s usage among ride-hailing drivers. “The agency will look into this, and as far as I know, we haven’t approved any such system,” he said.

The issue has come about following a growing popularity of ride-hailing applications utilising a bidding system for fares, where ride-hailing drivers can set their own prices for a journey before customers bid on the fare, provided they are agreeable to the fare.

However, the system has raised concerns among public transport service users, as it would lead to passengers paying higher fares for their rides. It has also led to those representing ride-hailing drivers calling on the government to regulate fare prices, stating that the price bidding format is not a solution to protect drivers’ interests.

