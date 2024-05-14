Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Carnival in KL, Penang and JB, May 17 to 19 – 300 cars available

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Jonathan Lee / May 14 2024 10:27 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced it will be holding a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Carnival this weekend, held across the cities of Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru from May 17 to 19, 2024. The event will see 300 used Mercedes vehicles go on sale across these three days and cities.

The three locations are as follows:

Kuala Lumpur – Carro Puchong South

Penang – Juru Auto City

Johor Bahru – Eco Galleria

To sweeten the deal, MBM is offering several trade-in options, plus a complimentary trade-in inspection with Carro. Also available is the Young Star Agility+ financing scheme that gives customers RM1,200 in charging credits for fully-electric EQ models, up to RM6,400 in motor insurance support and up to RM888 in Touch ‘n Go credit, along with flexible end-of-agreement options and a guaranteed future value for the car.

Additionally, there are limited-time offers that include complimentary tinting for the first 50 customers and service and accessory vouchers, plus a chance to win up to RM10,000 in prizes in a lucky draw. Visit the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia website for more information.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.