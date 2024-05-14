Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Carnival in KL, Penang and JB, May 17 to 19 – 300 cars available

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By /

Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Carnival in KL, Penang and JB, May 17 to 19 – 300 cars available

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has announced it will be holding a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Carnival this weekend, held across the cities of Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Johor Bahru from May 17 to 19, 2024. The event will see 300 used Mercedes vehicles go on sale across these three days and cities.

The three locations are as follows:

  • Kuala Lumpur – Carro Puchong South
  • Penang – Juru Auto City
  • Johor Bahru – Eco Galleria

To sweeten the deal, MBM is offering several trade-in options, plus a complimentary trade-in inspection with Carro. Also available is the Young Star Agility+ financing scheme that gives customers RM1,200 in charging credits for fully-electric EQ models, up to RM6,400 in motor insurance support and up to RM888 in Touch ‘n Go credit, along with flexible end-of-agreement options and a guaranteed future value for the car.

Additionally, there are limited-time offers that include complimentary tinting for the first 50 customers and service and accessory vouchers, plus a chance to win up to RM10,000 in prizes in a lucky draw. Visit the Mercedes-Benz Malaysia website for more information.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2024
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG E-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class Coupe 2024
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet 2024
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2024
Mercedes-Benz SLC 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2024
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2024

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ E250
MERCEDES-BENZ C300
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ C250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ A250
MERCEDES-BENZ C200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC250
MERCEDES-BENZ E200

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 