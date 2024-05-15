IM Motors L6 launched in China in five variants from RM143k, up to 1,000 km range from 133 kWh battery

Posted in Cars, China, International News, SAIC / By Mick Chan / May 15 2024 3:01 pm

The IM Motors L6 saw its market launch in China this week, with a range of five variants starting from 219,900 yuan (RM143,154) for the L6 Max Standard with up to 650 km of battery range on the Chinese domestic CLTC testing standard, ranging up to 345,900 yuan (RM225,179) for the top L6 Max Lightyear variant.

In addition to the variants announced at the debut of the L6, the range-topping Max Lightyear variant gets a 133 kWh semi solid-state battery offering 1,000 km of range (CLTC) as part of a 900-volt electrical architecture, which supports charging that can top up 400 km of battery range in just 12 minutes, according to Car News China.

The most potent variant, performance-wise is the L6 Max Super Performance with 780 km of range (CLTC) from a 100 kWh ternary lithium battery pack that feeds a dual-motor AWD powertrain producing 579 kW (787 PS) and 800 Nm of torque, enabling a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 2.74 seconds and a top speed of 308 km/h, the news site reported.

Unveiled earlier this year at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, the IM Motors L6 electric vehicle has reportedly topped the moose test speed record of 85 km/h that has stood for 25 years, previously held by Citroën Xantia, with the L6 recording a moose test speed of 90.7 km/h, according to Fast Technology.

Its aforementioned feat in the moose test, also known as the elk test, is attributed to a ‘lizard digital chassis’, or body control system that is standard across the range, according to Car News China. In an illustration, the system appears to cancel out body roll due to cornering forces, and in fact appears to lean ever so slightly into the bend, as two-wheeled machines do.

This leads to increased stability in high speed manoeuvres such as the moose test, suppresses oversteer and increases the cornering limit of the L6 by 5 to 8 km/h, the report added. Four-wheel steering aids in reducing its turning radius to 4.99 m, and claims to reduce the length required for parallel parking by 11%. Suspension is by aluminium double wishbones in front, and a five-link setup at the rear.

Measuring 4,931 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, 1,474 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, the IM Motors L6 is larger than the Tesla Model 3 and BYD Seal, though smaller than the Xiaomi SU7.

Inside, the cabin of the IM Motors L6 features a 26.3-inch triple-width screen, and this is joined by a portrait-oriented 10.5-inch control screen, and the driver gets a two-spoke steering yoke; a regular steering wheel is also said to be available.

In China, pre-orders for the L6 have exceeds 29,000 units, and order books for the 1,000 km-capable Max Lightyear variant will open in September, with initial deliveries in October.

Overseas, the IM Motors L6 has been marked to be likely to be sold in Australia under the MG brand, with MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao indicating that the firm is working on importing MG-badged IM models for these markets.

