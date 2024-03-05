IM Motors L6 could be an MG sold in Australia – 875V architecture, 0-100 under 3s; Seal rival in Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, International News, SAIC / By Gerard Lye / March 5 2024 11:26 am

This is the IM L6, which recently made its debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show and will take on the Tesla Model 3 as well as the BYD Seal. According to a report by CarExpert, the L6 could be sold in Australia as an MG in the future, with MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao telling the publication he is working on bringing in MG-badged IM vehicles.

For some background, the L6 is a product by Intelligent Mobility Motors (IM Motors), an electric vehicle (EV) joint venture company that involves SAIC Motor – the owner of MG – as well as Chinese technology companies Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and Alibaba Group. IM Motors also has a partnership with Audi for the German carmaker to use the former’s platform.

IM Motors was established in December 2020 and has since introduced four EVs, with the first being the L7 sedan, which was followed by two SUVs: the LS7 and LS6. The L6 is a sedan that slots in below the L7. The carmaker currently only sells cars in China but has revealed plans to enter the European and South American markets under the more well-known MG brand.

The L6 is due to go on sale in China at the end of 2024 and will be offered in single- and dual-motor variants. Details are limited for now, but reports from Chinese media outlets claim the former will be rear-wheel drive with outputs ranging from 294 PS (290 hp or 216 kW) to 515 PS (508 hp or 379 kW).

As for the all-wheel drive variant, it is said to come with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) in addition to a rear unit with 515 PS (508 hp or 379 kW). In its most powerful configuration, the 0-100 km/h sprint time is reportedly under seconds while the top speed is 252 km/h.

In terms of battery options, the L6 will be available with 90-kWh and 100-kWh packs at launch, with range figures ranging from 700 to 800 km following the CLTC standard. The EV is also reportedly built on an 875-volt electrical architecture to enable DC fast charging rates as high as 396 kW.

Occupying the mid-size sedan segment, the L6 measures 4,931 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, 1,474 mm tall and has wheelbase of 2,950 mm. With these figures, the L6 is larger than both the Model 3 and Seal, but is smaller when compared to a Xiaomi SU7.

Given the relation between IM Motors, SAIC Motor and MG, there is a chance that the L6 could spread to other markets beyond those in Europe and South America. The MG brand already has a presence in Malaysia with the recent start of order taking for the ZS EV (an SUV) and MG4 (a hatchback), and there’s certainly space in the line-up for a sedan to take on the Model 3 and Seal here. Would you like to see the L6 here? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

