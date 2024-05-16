KINETA Charge mobile app launched for EV drivers

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 16 2024 5:12 pm

KINETA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby involved in EV charging solutions, has launched the KINETA Charge mobile app, which it says ‘redefines EV charging convenience in Malaysia’

KINETA says that in anticipation of evolving user needs, it is dedicated to integrating more charging points from its partners, thereby increasing the network of charging locations nationwide for convenience and accessibility. The ‘Charge’ app shows the locations of KINETA’s AC and DC chargers across Malaysia.

KINETA Charge has flexible payment options, including popular e-wallets such as GrabPay and Touch n Go, as well as debit/credit card support in the near future. Waze and Google Maps navigation are integrated, taking EV drivers to selected chargers conveniently. One can start and stop charging via the app, and KINETA promises transparent billing, with clear insights into rates and charges.

For corporate customers, KINETA Charge has a Charging Management System (CMS) module that’s claimed to be the first in the market. With CMS, corporate customers can customise their charger images, set variable pricing by location and promotional periods to reward users and allow custom generation of various management reports.

Download the KINETA Charge app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

