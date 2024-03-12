EV charging solutions provider Kineta introduces new, simplified logo as part of rebranding strategy

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 12 2024 5:56 pm

EV charging solutions firm Kineta, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby has introduced its new logo today as part of its comprehensive rebranding strategy, the company has announced, along with its new tagline, ‘Charge Your Car’.

The updated logo “reflects the company’s evolution, commitment to innovation, and dedication to providing an enhanced visual identity,” the company’s statement read. The idea behind the new logo was inspired by the meaning of the name, which is ‘full of energy’, according to Kineta.

The rebranding signifies Kineta’s commitment to a customer-centric approach, and the company is focused on deepening its connections with its customers by understanding their needs, providing exceptional service, and delivering innovative solutions, according to the company.

As of early-February this year, Kineta sold its 3,888th EV charger in Malaysia to an owner of a BYD Atto 3. The company aims to reach its 5,000-unit milestone for EV charger sales by the middle of this year, it said at the time, and noted that its share of the EV charging solutions market last year was 35%.

Last December, Kineta had also signed an exclusive distributorship agreement with Shanghai Zhida Technology Development, to become the sole distributor of Zhida EV chargers in Malaysia.

