KINETA signs exclusive distributorship agreement to sell Zhida EV chargers in Malaysia and Singapore

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / December 4 2023 3:53 pm

KINETA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby, has announced it has entered into an exclusive distributorship agreement with Shanghai Zhida Technology Development. KINETA was launched in February this year and provides end-to-end charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs).

With the signing of the agreement, KINETA becomes the sole distributor of Zhida EV chargers in Malaysia and Singapore. KINETA caters to both individuals and enterprises, the latter including OEM EV brands such as BMW, MINI, BYD, Jaguar Land Rover, Hyundai, Porsche and Volvo.

According to an official release, the company has sold 2,700 EV chargers since its inception and currently commands a leading market share of 35% of charger sales in Malaysia. It adds that it is on track to sell over 3,000 EV chargers by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Shanghai-based Zhida was established in 2010 and is currently ranked number one in the private charger segment in China. The company collaborates with 80% of global automotive brands worldwide, and with over 1.63 million EV chargers shipped globally, maintains a significant market share of 28% China and 15% globally. Zhida has subsidiaries in Singapore and Thailand, and has founded a manufacturing facility in Thailand, with European and American factories under planning.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Zhida. This exclusive distributorship agreement allows KINETA to play a pivotal role in advancing the adoption of EV charging solutions in Malaysia and Singapore, contributing to the realization of sustainable mobility,” said Sunny Lee, managing director of KINETA.

“Sime Darby is the preferred partner of the best brands in the global automotive and industrial sectors. We hope that through the deep cooperation with KINETA, we will redefine the green lifestyle and mobility for home users in the Asia-Pacific region by providing safe and reliable charging products, hassle-free installation services, highly efficient and energy-saving smart energy solutions,” commented Jimmy Huang, founder and chairman of Shanghai Zhida Technology Development.

