In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 February 2023 5:13 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby today officially launched its new Kineta subsidiary which provides end-to-end electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions in Malaysia. The company carries a diverse portfolio of products from reputable EV charger brands such as Wallbox, StarCharge, Tritium, Autel and more, with both alternate current (AC) and direct current (DC) fast chargers available.

Catering to both individuals and enterprises, Kineta has already been appointed the in-house supplier and installer of EV chargers for brands under Sime Darby Motors that sell EVs, including BMW, Hyundai, Porsche, Volvo and BYD.

At present, Kineta operates EV chargers located at Auto Bavaria showrooms that are available for booking through the Go To-U mobile app managed by TNBX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional. More recently, Kineta is also collaborating with Ecoride and Mydin to install and operate chargers at the latter’s outlets.

Meanwhile, current EV owners looking to install a home charger can choose from a wide range of options, including the Wallbox Pulsar Plus that comes in different configurations (7.4 kW and 22 kW), with experts on hand to provide useful advice and alternative options.

“Our vision is to make charging easy and accessible by bringing the best charging products into the growing EV market and providing end-to-end solutions for charging. We are also stepping up the pace to enhance the capabilities of local installation technicians in the EV sphere,” said Kineta managing director Ooi Sim Mun.

Kineta is located at Sime Darby Motors City in Ara Damansara, which will soon welcome BYD into its multi-brand automotive hub. When ready, the new BYD facility will boasts a total of four EV chargers installed by Kineta.