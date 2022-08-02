In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 2 August 2022 2:19 pm / 0 comments

Click to enlarge.

Sime Darby Motors, which has been developing its electric vehicle (EV) charging network for its range of brands, has announced an update along that front. The company says that its network of EV chargers are now available for booking via the Go To-U digital platform.

The mobile app, which is managed by TNBX, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional, will allow SDM EV owners the convenience of pre-booking EV charging stations, connecting with local businesses within walking distance, and enjoying added services such as battery health checks, scheduled maintenance and customer support.

The company also released details of special DC charging rates, valid until December 31 this year. Until the end of the year, pricing for SDM EV owners is listed as RM0.20 sen per minute on a 24 kW charger, RM0.80 sen a minute on a 60 kW charger, and RM1.20 a minute on a 90 kW charger.

Members of the public or non-SDM EV owners are also able to use the Go To-U application to book EV charging stations across the SDM network. Rates for charging differ, and are priced at RM0.40 sen per minute on a 24 kW charger, RM1.20 per minute on a 60 kW charger and RM1.60 a minute through a 90 kW charger.

In addition to the special DC charging rates and free AC charging at available AC points on its network, SDM EV owners are eligible to receive a 10-year waiver on membership fees via the Go To-U app, worth RM2,400, until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, non-SDM EV owners will be able to enjoy a membership fee waiver, special DC charging rates and free charging at AC charging points, until December 31. You can download the Go To-U app for Android from the Google Play Store or for Apple devices from the Apple App store.

The company added that it will continue to play its part to accelerate the adoption of EVs, and would continue to deploy more chargers in the future. It said it has identified locations for EV charging stations at every 200 to 300 km along highways across Peninsular Malaysia to ensure users in all high-density areas are in range of charging stations.