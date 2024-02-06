KINETA completes 3,888 EV charger installations in Malaysia – 35% market share, 5k installs by mid-2024

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 6 2024 11:50 am

KINETA, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sime Darby focusing on EV chargers, recently installed charger number 3,888. That specific (and prosperous) number coincides with its ‘Milestone Magic 3,888 Campaign’, where the company rewarded its 3,888th customer with a free standard installation package valued at RM1,388, cash vouchers worth RM1,500 and a walk-around of KINETA’s HQ.

The lucky winner was Reeza Amirul, a civil engineer who recently purchased a BYD Atto 3. For his home charging, Reeza opted for an upgrade to 22 kW Wallbox Commander 2, featuring a 7.0-inch screen and an elegant compact design.

KINETA aims to reach the 5,000 units milestone – comprising both AC chargers for residential and retail and DC chargers – by mid-2024. The company says that in 2023, it had 35% share of the EV charging solutions market in Malaysia, which is growing rapidly.

“Our goal is not only to meet the rising demand for EV charging infrastructure but also to exceed customer expectations by delivering superior and future-ready solutions. We express excitement about the growth of the EV charging industry here in Malaysia,” said Melvin Chuah, KINETA’s head of sales.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.