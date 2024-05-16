PLUS Juru, Tanjung Malim R&Rs closed for upgrading

Posted in Local News / By /

Click to enlarge

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced the closure of two R&Rs for upgrading works, starting today, May 16. They are the Tanjung Malim R&R (northbound) in Perak and the Juru R&R (northbound) in Penang.

For both closed R&Rs, PLUS says that one can use the surau and toilets at the nearby petrol station or the following R&Rs. If these are your regular pit stops, bear in mind.

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MAZDA CX-30
HONDA CITY
MAZDA CX-8
MAZDA CX-8
MAZDA CX-8
MAZDA 3
FORD RANGER
MAZDA 3
MAZDA 3

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 