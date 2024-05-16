PLUS Juru, Tanjung Malim R&Rs closed for upgrading

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 16 2024 9:37 am

Click to enlarge

Those who ply the North South Highway, take note. PLUS has announced the closure of two R&Rs for upgrading works, starting today, May 16. They are the Tanjung Malim R&R (northbound) in Perak and the Juru R&R (northbound) in Penang.

For both closed R&Rs, PLUS says that one can use the surau and toilets at the nearby petrol station or the following R&Rs. If these are your regular pit stops, bear in mind.

Drive safe and take a break if you’re feeling sleepy behind the wheel.

