Three-lorry accident on PLUS Sungkai to Slim River southbound – all lanes closed, exit Tapah or Bidor

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 17 2024 9:49 am

Take note, all who are planning to travel outstation today, or if you’re already on the road. An accident involving three lorries happened early this morning at KM367 of the PLUS North South Highway, southbound between Sungkai and Slim River.

As such, all three lanes of the highway are closed and removal works are ongoing, and PLUS is asking motorists heading from the north towards KL to exit at Tapah or Bidor.

The latest update provided by LLM is from 8.47 am, and it says that all lanes are still closed. A contra lane has been activated from KM366.6 to KM368.5, and traffic is slow for two kilometres before the Sungkai toll plaza.

Users are advised to take alternative routes. This means the Federal Route 1 a.k.a. ‘old road’ if you’re heading towards KL. The last exit you can take to avoid the accident site and Sungkai toll jam is Bidor. Drive safe.

