RM1.2 million in subsidised diesel smuggled daily via foreign vehicles across Bukit Kayu Hitam border: JPJ

An estimated RM1.2 million in subsidised diesel is leaked through smuggling across the Bukit Kayu Hitam immigration, customs, quarantine and security (ICQS) complex using foreign-registered vehicles, Bernama has reported.
This has been detected by the road transport department (JPJ) after confiscating 18 different types of vehicles under Op Tangki in Kuala Muda, Kota Setar and the ICQS complex from May 15 to 19, said JPJ deputy director general for planning and operation Aedy Fadly Ramli.
The subsidised diesel from Malaysia was being smuggled using vehicles such as pick-up trucks and lorries modified to carry an additional tank, said Aedy Fadly. “During the operation, we discovered that the foreign vehicles had modified the tanks to smuggle diesel into neighbouring countries. These smugglers make four to five daily trips to take the diesel across the border,” he said.
The road transport department will be stepping up its operations to continue identifying the vehicles involved in order to prevent further losses suffered by the country from subsidised diesel leakage, he continued.
“Starting this week, we will hold nationwide operations. We have received instructions from the highest level of the Transport Ministry to carry out the operation to curb the smuggling of subsidised diesel,” the JPJ deputy director general for planning and operation said.
Comments
Take these vehicles and destroy , also those driver , thrown then behind bars and canned for 10 years la. Why so difficult, come out caught again just hang la , apply the same on both foreigners and locals .
This is the reason why it is not wise to hv fuel subsidies that lowers fuel price way too low from actual market price.
The subsidy could have been better use elsewhere.
Go solve the smuggling problem, not punish the millions of rakyat by withdrawing our rightful subsidies because you are incompetent to catch these criminals.
its okay, all this gonna disappear after the closing of “FFF” bid
Lol government servant. Only works when top management tells. Wtf with this mentality. Why can’t you proactively catch the smugglers. Why need to wait for Mot to tell you when to catch smugglers.
border states’ mb complacency ?
States do not control national borders, only Federal Govt do. Pls come out with better reason to plotek your incompetence PH.
So the incompetence of federal government border control agency inability to secure our border against fuel smuggling the rational of removing subsidises that burdening the entire rakyat?
Exactly my friend! This is PH way of running the Govt
U KNOW, EVEN YET UP TO THE FIGURES, BUT NOTHING SERIOUS DONE
And the action plan to contain this is ?
Is to punish the millions of rakyat by withdrawing our rightful subsidies. That is how PH runs the Govt.
One wonders how so much diesel can go thru our borders undetected. Daily at that. No prizes for guessing who’s on the take here. Macc sila pantau
so if you minus this figure from the yearly petrol subsidy…that means the T20 is not using that much of gasoline?