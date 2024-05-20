RM1.2 million in subsidised diesel smuggled daily via foreign vehicles across Bukit Kayu Hitam border: JPJ

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 20 2024 9:30 am

An estimated RM1.2 million in subsidised diesel is leaked through smuggling across the Bukit Kayu Hitam immigration, customs, quarantine and security (ICQS) complex using foreign-registered vehicles, Bernama has reported.

This has been detected by the road transport department (JPJ) after confiscating 18 different types of vehicles under Op Tangki in Kuala Muda, Kota Setar and the ICQS complex from May 15 to 19, said JPJ deputy director general for planning and operation Aedy Fadly Ramli.

The subsidised diesel from Malaysia was being smuggled using vehicles such as pick-up trucks and lorries modified to carry an additional tank, said Aedy Fadly. “During the operation, we discovered that the foreign vehicles had modified the tanks to smuggle diesel into neighbouring countries. These smugglers make four to five daily trips to take the diesel across the border,” he said.

The road transport department will be stepping up its operations to continue identifying the vehicles involved in order to prevent further losses suffered by the country from subsidised diesel leakage, he continued.

“Starting this week, we will hold nationwide operations. We have received instructions from the highest level of the Transport Ministry to carry out the operation to curb the smuggling of subsidised diesel,” the JPJ deputy director general for planning and operation said.

