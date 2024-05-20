Upgrade of federal road FT3210 in Hulu Langat by mid-2026 to benefit 52,000 road users daily – Nanta

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 20 2024 10:30 am

When it is completed sometime in the middle of 2026, the upgrading of federal road FT3210 from Jalan Dato Alias to the Batu 9 intersection in Hulu Langat is expected to benefit 52,000 road users daily, Bernama reports.

According to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the RM123.66 million upgrading project was initially scheduled for completion in 2025, but this has been extended due to land acquisition and utility relocation issues.

The project, which was approved under the 11th Malaysia Plan, is aimed at easing traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, from Hulu Langat towards Kuala Lumpur. “This aims to reduce congestion and ensure the comfort and safety of users because this area is developing, and the existing road can no longer accommodate the increasing traffic,” the works minister said.

Work being carried out under the project, which began on Aug 6, 2021, includes upgrading the road starting from the Taman Suntex junction for one kilometre and another kilometre from the Batu 9 intersection to the Jalan Dato Alias intersection.

Part of the upgrading works, which will transform the single two-lane road into a dual-carriageway with four lanes, includes constructing a two-lane one-way flyover from Hulu Langat to Cheras and replacing the Sungai Sering bridge.

