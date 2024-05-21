Jetour X70 Plus previewed in Malaysia – 7-seat D-segment SUV, 156 PS/230 Nm 1.5T, 6-speed DCT

Posted in Cars, Jetour, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / May 21 2024 4:28 pm

Making its debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024 is the Chery group brand Jetour, which has revealed the two cars it will sell on our shores initially. Here, we’re focusing on the X70 Plus, a seven-seater D-segment SUV that competes with the Proton X90 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro (it’s a size larger than the car that shares the same name, the Proton X70).

Two variants will be made available in the second half of the year, these being the Prime and Signature. No matter which version you go for, the X70 Plus measures 4,724 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,720 mm. Ground clearance is fairly modest at 144 mm.

Just one engine has been earmarked for Malaysia – a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 150 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. This is the same mill that powers the Chery Omoda 5, albeit with a six-speed wet dual-clutch transmission instead of a CVT.

The X70 is quite an old car now, having been around since Jetour’s formation in 2018. The Plus suffix denotes a comprehensive facelift (not the latest one shown in Beijing last month) that adds shapely headlights, a large hexagonal grille, full chrome window surrounds, full-width taillights and (fake) quad tailpipes. Both models come with automatic LED headlights, red exterior highlights, roof rails and 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels.

On the inside, you get a Mercedes-style widescreen panel with twin 10.25-inch displays, plus a slimmer separate screen for the air conditioning. As standard, you get keyless entry, push-button start, paddle shifters, cruise control, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 50-watt Qi wireless charger, four speakers, a 360-degree camera system and a powered tailgate.

Stepping up to the Signature nets you a panoramic glass sunroof, driver’s side seat memory and metal pedals. In terms of safety, the Prime comes with four airbags and autonomous emergency braking, with the Signature adding curtain airbags (six airbags in total), blind spot monitoring, lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert and a door opening warning.

Last but not least, there’s the elephant in the room that is the fact that the X70 Plus shares its name with a certain national SUV. A Jetour rep has previously intimated that the car will likely be renamed for the Malaysian market, but no word on the new moniker since then.

