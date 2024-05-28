Polis block Karak highway in joint operation to bust Genting touge cars and bikes – Ops Samseng Jalanan

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 28 2024 1:11 pm

A major roadblock was held last Sunday on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, in a joint operation consisting of the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT), the road transport department (JPJ) and the national anti-drug agency (AADK), New Straits Times reported. It was part of Operasi Khas Trafik Samseng Jalanan.

Numerous cars and bikes were seen attempting to u-turn and travel against the flow of traffic to avoid the roadblock, according to the report, only to find that the authorities have completely blocked the road behind them too. Footage from social media showed the BHPetrol station on the eastbound direction shortly after the Gombak toll plaza – a popular meeting spot for Genting touge-ers – where enforcement officers appeared to have stopped all motorists, and carried out checks on parked vehicles.

The operation began at 7am on the day, with 28 summonses issued for various offences found, NST reported. “The offences include three cases of driving without a licence, one case of an expired licence, three cases of exhaust modifications, one case of not displaying an ‘L’ sticker, 16 cases of unclear or fancy number plates, and other miscellaneous offences,” said Bukit Aman JSPT acting director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar.

Some 18 summonses and were issued, and 16 vehicles were ordered to undergo inspection, the JSPT acting director added.

“The objective of the operation is to advocate road safety among highway users. We want to ensure that road users complied with the law, including using vehicles that met proper specifications, following numerous public complaints along the East Coast Highway,” Nasri said.

Enforcement action was taken only against those who were non-compliant and posed a danger to themselves and other road users, he added.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.