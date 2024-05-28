Polis block Karak highway in joint operation to bust Genting touge cars and bikes – Ops Samseng Jalanan

A major roadblock was held last Sunday on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, in a joint operation consisting of the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT), the road transport department (JPJ) and the national anti-drug agency (AADK), New Straits Times reported. It was part of Operasi Khas Trafik Samseng Jalanan.
Numerous cars and bikes were seen attempting to u-turn and travel against the flow of traffic to avoid the roadblock, according to the report, only to find that the authorities have completely blocked the road behind them too. Footage from social media showed the BHPetrol station on the eastbound direction shortly after the Gombak toll plaza – a popular meeting spot for Genting touge-ers – where enforcement officers appeared to have stopped all motorists, and carried out checks on parked vehicles.
The operation began at 7am on the day, with 28 summonses issued for various offences found, NST reported. “The offences include three cases of driving without a licence, one case of an expired licence, three cases of exhaust modifications, one case of not displaying an ‘L’ sticker, 16 cases of unclear or fancy number plates, and other miscellaneous offences,” said Bukit Aman JSPT acting director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar.
Some 18 summonses and were issued, and 16 vehicles were ordered to undergo inspection, the JSPT acting director added.
“The objective of the operation is to advocate road safety among highway users. We want to ensure that road users complied with the law, including using vehicles that met proper specifications, following numerous public complaints along the East Coast Highway,” Nasri said.
Enforcement action was taken only against those who were non-compliant and posed a danger to themselves and other road users, he added.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
Karak is the unofficial race-track
for racing driver the-like of YSK
for powerful / modified cars
that BHP is starting point
All the way to Genting
Bang, kalo YouTuber lepas tak?
Uncle Y. S. Khong !!!!
Ah yes, let’s saman these road users instead of actually addressing recent LORRY “brake failure” accidents.
Genius lah this PH Gomen PDRM! Problem at Genting hill road and what they did? They closed off the whole Karak highway. What about those going to Bentong, Kuantan, Gua Musang, Taman Negara, etc. All kena stuck in super long jam because PH dun wanna or dunno how to do proper roadblock at Genting hill.
Why cannot ah? No ball coz sked Genting boss make huge complaint and stop sponsor your ‘party money’ isit?
Then PDRM also bodoh dunno how to differentiate touge cars and a bloody 1st gen Myvi they had also arrested. What kind of bloody touge that dugong can do lah except masuk longkang.
This gomen is getting dumber & dumber by the day.
Amen that brother!
Ok lah .. sekurang2nya takde masak maggi kat BHP .. ada tamadun sikit
Best way to touge is to drive from your house, go up to Genting and them come back, and driving the most understated car possible.. lol
Usually 2-door will be easy target, next would be exaggerated exterior modification and loud exhaust.
Driven my MarkX up to Genting on weekends with no issues while some of the 2-doors were asked to turned back near Goh Thong Jaya.
Polis use gangster style to stop gangster. Blocking all roads has so huge impact to the public and goverment don’t care…
LOL… inspira trying to look like Evo 10. those loves to touge should try to test their driving skills and car performance with the police with high speed pursuit la.
Innocents caught in the jam? Collective punishment like what IDF did in Gaza.
Majority going to East Coast via Karak are those who won’t vote PH so PH Govt collectively are punishing all of them for not voting PH. Yep PH = IDF