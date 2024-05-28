Remainder of FFF number plates available from June 1 – RM510 each at JPJ Putrajaya and state HQs

We look at all the VIP number plates on the road and read about the huge sums that people pay for them, plus the considerable total revenue JPJ collects, so it’s easy to forget that not every number has takers in the auction – that’s how the rest of us get random ‘running numbers’.

This applies to special editions as well, such as the recent FFF series to commemorate JPJ’s 78th anniversary. Eager to not let any of its FFF numbers ‘go to waste’ (these releases are created for extra revenue after all), JPJ has announced the offering of remaining FFF plates that survived the JPJ eBid auction, which was held from May 11-15.

Is what you want still available? You can check at the vehicle licensing division at JPJ’s Putrajaya HQ or at state JPJ offices from this Saturday, June 1.

Applications can be made via a representative, and each person is limited to three applications. To apply, you’ll need a copy of an IC or business registration cert and a filled JPJ eBid 02 form, which can be downloaded from JPJ’s website. How much? The remaining FFF plates are priced at RM510 each inclusive of a service fee, the same price as the GOLD leftovers from earlier this year.

Happy hunting, but just don’t expect the pretty pieces to be still available.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan

 

Comments

  • call me by your name on May 28, 2024 at 7:17 pm

    cannot collect duit kopi from roadblock now collect from number plate

    Reply
 

