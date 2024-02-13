Remainder of GOLD number plate series now available at JPJ – RM510 each at Putrajaya and state HQs

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 13 2024 3:24 pm

We look at all the VIP number plates on the road and read about the huge sums that people pay for them, plus the total revenue JPJ collects, so it’s easy to forget that not every number has takers in the auction – that’s how the rest of us get random ‘running numbers’.

This applies to special editions as well, such as the recent GOLD series to commemorate the golden jubilee celebration of the 50th Federal Territories Day. Eager to not let any of its GOLD numbers ‘go to waste’ (these releases are created for extra revenue after all), JPJ has announced the offering of remaining GOLD plates that survived the JPJ eBid auction, which was held from February 1-5.

Is what you want available? You can check at the vehicle licensing division at JPJ’s Putrajaya HQ or at state JPJ offices. Applications can be made via a representative, and each person is limited to three applications. To apply, you’ll need a copy of an IC or business registration cert and a filled JPJ eBid form, which can be downloaded from JPJ’s website.

How much? The remaining GOLD plates are priced at RM510 each inclusive of a service fee. Quite a rahmah price for gold, but it’s still RM200 costlier than the M_M leftovers from last year. Happy hunting, but just don’t expect the pretty pieces to be still available.

