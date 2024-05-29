PDRM collects RM1.3 million in saman over four-day Minggu Perpaduan event in Angsana, Johor Bahru

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / May 29 2024 10:04 am

The home ministry (KDN) of Malaysia has announced that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has collected RM1,318,240 in unpaid summonses in the four-day Sambutan Minggu Perpaduan 2024 national level event that was held at the Angsana Johor Bahru Mall in Johor.

As shown in the image above, the RM1,318,240 sum collected over the four days was split over RM194,750 from the first day (May 23), RM227,690 from the second day (May 24), RM449,590 from the third day (May 25), and RM446,210 from the fourth day (May 26).

The 50% discount on summonses by the PDRM was well received, and made it easy for the public to check for outstanding summonses and pay for them, the home ministry said.

The home ministry thanks the PDRM for the initiative, as well as members of the public for paying off the outstanding summonses, it said.

As with the Madani event held earlier this month, it appears from the tone of KDN that the PDRM policy of offering discounts on summonses will continue, which is at odds with what the transport ministry has stated. The road transport department (JPJ) will not offer saman discounts, transport minister Anthony Loke said in December 2023. While the PDRM are under the home ministry, JPJ is under the transport ministry.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.