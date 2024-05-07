PDRM collected RM2.4m of unpaid saman over 3 days of Madani govt event – discount policy to continue

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / May 7 2024 11:14 am

The home ministry announced that PDRM collected RM2,452,510 of unpaid saman over three days of the ‘Program Madani Rakyat Zon Utara’ event, which was held from May 3-5 at Tapak Pesta Sungai Nibong, Penang. The breakdown is in the graphic above, and it’s no surprise that collection was highest on the final day.

Of course, this is thanks to the 50% discount offered for on-the-spot payment. “The PDRM’s 50% discount for summonses received hot response and helped the public to check for saman and pay the fines. Congratulations PDRM for the initiative and thank you to the visitors who paid their summonses,” KDN said in a Facebook post.

Does KDN’s tone and words sound like the police’s policy of dishing out discounts for summonses will continue. Sounds like an obvious yes to us, and since PDRM’s ‘half price sales’ have been used as a carrot for Madani government events, expect this trend to continue.

The cops giving saman discounts is nothing new, but it’s in stark contrast to the JPJ, which under the transport ministry led by Anthony Loke, upholds a policy of no discounts.

Loke said that the transport ministry has adopted the policy of no discounts since 2018. The Seremban MP said that summonses are a form of education, and giving discounts is unfair to those who pay their dues on time. He added that JPJ, as the agency responsible for road safety, will no compromise on this issue, and the cabinet and chief secretary to the government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali have been informed on the matter.

Which side of the fence are you on?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.