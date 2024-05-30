KTM announces new ETS schedule, to start from August 1 – six new express train services to be added

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) has announced a new schedule for its electric train service (ETS), starting from August 1. It is set to introduce six ETS Ekspres services from the 32 existing services for the KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral, KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral sectors.

The updated schedule will see the KL Sentral-Ipoh-KL Sentral and KL Sentral-Butterworth-KL Sentral routes having 10 trips per day and the KL Sentral-Padang Besar-KL Sentral route, eight trips per day. Meanwhile, the the Gemas-Butterworth-Gemas and Gemas-Padang Besar-Gemas routes will feature two trips per day.

Aimed at saving travel time, the express trains will only stop at major stations and take two hours for the KL Sentral-Ipoh sector, three hours and 30 minutes for the KL Sentral-Butterworth sector and four hours and 50 minutes for the KL Sentral-Padang Besar sector.

In a statement, the rail operator said that the new schedule takes into account the completion of the Klang Valley double track (KDVT) Phase 1 upgrade project on the Rawang-KL Sentral sector.

The company added that tickets for ETS and KTM Intercity for August to November 2024 are now available for purchase, and encouraged commuters to buy their tickets online via the KTM Mobile application (KITS) or the KTMB website at www.ktmb.com.my.

