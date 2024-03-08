KTM to add 10 new ETS sets starting from early 2025

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / March 8 2024 10:30 am

Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) will be adding 10 new sets of electric train service (ETS) coaches to its rail service, with the first of these scheduled to begin operation early next year, The Star reports. This was announced by transport minister Anthony Loke, who said that the introduction of the additional trains would double the daily trip capacity offered by the rail operator.

He said that last year, there were 32 daily ETS trips, with 4.11 million passengers utilising the service in 2023. The additional train sets, which will be introduced in phases, will bring the daily trip capacity to 64.

“With the new 10 sets of ETS coaches, the number of passengers is expected to increase to 7,547,565 passengers annually when it begins operating,” he said in parliament. Loke said this in response to a question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar), who asked whether the ministry had plans to increase the number of ETS coaches due to increasing demand from Malaysians.

Rushman also asked if the government had plans to introduce affordable fares this year and next year, to which Loke replied that there were none, because ETS tickets were already cheap. “For other trains, there are other programmes that give discounts to senior citizens, among others,” he said.

The new trains will be complemented by older ETS sets that will be refurbished and brought back into service.

