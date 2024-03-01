Transport ministry says it plans to refurbish older ETS, Komuter trains to improve frequency of rail service

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / March 1 2024 3:48 pm

The transport ministry says that there are plans to refurbish older electric train service (ETS) and Komuter train sets to help Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) increase the capacity and frequency of its rail service.

According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the ministry is looking at bringing around 18 old sets of ETS and Komuter trains back into service, but some will need major overhauls before this can be done, The Star reports.

“It is not just ETS. There is a need for more Komuter trains as well. Thus, the ministry is carrying out the programme to refurbish some of the older sets, and within the next few months, contracts will be awarded,” he said.

He said that the plan to reintroduce the older train sets was because it was impossible to add extra passenger capacity on the ETS through additional coaches because it came in a set of six coaches, unlike locomotive trains. As such, to increase capacity and frequency, the ministry has decided to refurbish some of the older sets so that they could be reused.

“However, during festive seasons, we try our best to add more trips to ensure people get to go back to their hometowns safely. Similarly, for the coming Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri, more trips will be added,” he said.

Last month, Loke had said that the ministry was looking into the possibility of having additional inter-state express train services operating on a regular basis, not just during festive seasons

