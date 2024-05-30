Proton introduces ‘5-Star Rating’ initiative to uplift after-sales service levels; monthly dealer assessment

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / May 30 2024 5:31 pm

Proton has introduced a ‘5-Star Rating’ initiative to raise the standards of after-sales service, recognising dealers who have achieved an outstanding level. This is an extension of the Proton Operational Excellence (POE) initiative that started in March 2023.

The new rating is awarded to dealers based on their POE score and ‘Service Quality’ (SQ), encouraging all outlets to achieve and maintain a high level of customer service and satisfaction. SQ is evaluated in two categories, namely ‘Speed’ and ‘Compliance’, and these are then measured over six focus areas. The end goal is for outlets to manage customers concerns effectively and to deliver the best experience.

Proton’s POE initiative emphasises adherence to a ‘thorough list of requirements’ such as service process, technician competency, stock inventory and customer management. It was launched with the primary aim of enhancing the business performance of outlets and improving the operations efficiency of service centres nationwide.

Each outlet is assessed on a monthly basis and the results are then shared with all dealers to ‘clearly indicate where they stand within the network’. Proton’s after-sales division then works closely with the outlets to proactively raise their service levels and scores – this is done via quarterly roadshows (also held to give recognition to top achievers) and the sharing of best practices, the carmaker says.

Five dealerships will be awarded the top accolade every month, marking them out as ‘centres of excellence’ for after-sales and customer service. To ensure parity and buy-in, KPI’s for the initiative are set based on feedback from all outlets as well as benchmarking of best practices from other carmakers. To kickstart the 5-Star Rating initiative, a launch event was recently held at Melinau Auto in Kuching, one of the top three outlets to get the accolade.

“At Proton, we believe that delivering a high level of after-sales service to our customers helps to set us apart from rival brands. Therefore, we will continue to invest in our customer service and after sales operations at all outlets to ensure all customer facing roles deliver the highest levels of satisfaction,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

Proton’s 5-Star Rating initiative was launched at Melinau Auto Kuching, which received the accolade

“Yes, we also believe that offering a range of premium high specification models at competitive prices helps to attract customers to showrooms, but delivering exemplary customer service and providing class leading after sales keeps them loyal to the brand and opens the door to repeat purchases,” added Roslan, who is also deputy CEO of Proton.

How do customers know which outlets have five stars? Those with the accolade will have a distinctive badge and will be listed on Proton’s website.

