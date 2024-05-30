SDAC launches digital booking platform – you can now place an order for a Ford Ranger or Everest online

Posted in Cars, Ford, Local News / By Anthony Lim / May 30 2024 6:01 pm

At the introduction of the Ford Ranger StormTrak earlier today, Sime Darby Auto ConneXion (SDAC) announced the launch of its Ford online booking service. Available through the SDAC website, this provides customers with even more convenience to book a Ford vehicle beyond the traditional scope offered via the showroom route.

Through the digital channel, customers across the country can browse and book their desired Ranger or Everest variant, with all that’s needed after selecting the preferred model, vehicle colour and dealership being to fill in the necessary details and pay the booking fee of RM1,000 via one’s preferred online payment platform.

From then on, the selected dealership will follow up on the subsequent process. Online bookings can be made by individuals or companies. Customers who book a Ranger StormTrak online will be entitled to the Ranger StormTrak windbreaker jacket, redeemable upon vehicle delivery.

Click here to check out the digital booking platform.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.