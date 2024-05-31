Donald Trump threatens to impose a 100% tariff on Chinese-brand cars even if they are made in Mexico

Posted in Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / May 31 2024 9:38 am

Former United States president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump has revealed if he was elected back into office, he would slap a 100% tariff on cars (including electric vehicles) from Chinese brands, even if they are made in Mexico.

Earlier this month, current US president Joe Biden announced several new tariffs on made-in-China goods, one of which will see duties on imported EVs be quadrupled from 25% to 100%. However, analysts pointed out Chinese car companies could get around basic legislation by setting up production sites outside of China, like in Mexico. Reports by Reuters and Mexico News Daily indicate brands like BYD and Jaecoo are looking to do precisely that.

In his speech at a rally in Ohio, Trump said he wouldn’t allow this to happen. “If you look at the United Auto Workers, what they’ve done to their people is horrible. They want to do this all-electric nonsense, where the cars don’t go far, they cost too much and they’re all made in China,” he said.

Trump goes on to claim that over a period of 30 years, Mexico has taken 34% of the automobile manufacturing business in the United States. “China, now, is building a couple of massive plants where they are going to build the cars in Mexico and think they are going to sell those cars in the United States with no tax at the border,” said Trump.

“No, we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars,” he added. It wasn’t clarified if the proposed tariff will apply to all cars made in Mexico brought over to the United States or only those from Chinese brands.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.