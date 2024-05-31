First Porsche Experience Centre in Southeast Asia to be built in Singapore – start of operations in 2027

Posted in Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / May 31 2024 12:56 pm

Porsche has announced it would set up its 11th Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) in Singapore. Set to be operational in 2027, PEC Singapore will be located just 20 minutes away from Changi Airport and close to the upcoming Aviation Park MRT station along the planned Cross Island Line.

In an official release, the German carmaker revealed the new facility will feature a dynamic handling track over two km in length that will serve to showcase the capabilities of its two- and four-door models to customers in the Southeast Asian region.

The site will also have a fully-integrated, high-capacity aftersales facility, which is said to be a first-of-its-kind feature of any PEC in the world. In addition to the brand’s familiar sports car, the fleet at PEC Singapore will also include a significant number of electric vehicles (EVs) for participants to experience.

Other highlights of the facility include themed exhibitions, periodically-changing display cars from the legendary archives of the Porsche Museum, immersive racing simulators as well as a variety of dining options.

“I am delighted that we are building our 11th such facility in Singapore, an amazing city where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit thrive. It is only natural that we build this new PEC Singapore with these same principles in mind, aiming to create innovative and unforgettable encounters with our sports cars and, I hope, inspiring and building desirability among younger generations,” said Detlev von Platen, member of the executive board for sales and marketing at Porsche AG.

“Following a series of successful events held in Singapore, Porsche is thrilled to mark yet another milestone by building the country’s first permanent driving-focused facility. This initiative not only reflects our commitment to delivering our unique brand of exhilaration to customers and fans, but also underlines Singapore’s pivotal role as a gateway to the thriving Southeast Asian market,” commented Hannes Ruoff, CEO of Porsche Asia Pacific.

There are currently nine operational PECs worldwide, including in Germany (Hockenheim and Leipzig), Great Britain (Silverstone), France (Le Mans), Italy (Franciacorta), the United States (Atlanta and Los Angeles), Japan (Tokyo) and China (Shanghai). The 10th PEC in Toronto, Canada is set to be opened this year.

