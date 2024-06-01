2024 Proton X50 to be launched next week, June 4

Posted in Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / June 1 2024 9:38 am

What do we have here? A posting on social media by a Proton showroom representative suggests that the 2024 Proton X50 will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 4. That’s right after this long weekend!

Before you get too excited though, the teaser image shows a car that looks virtually identical to the current model, so this is likely just a minor update and not a full-fledged facelift. The spyshots of the proper X50 facelift we’ve seen recently are perhaps of a more extensive refresh set for later on, not this year.

So, what to expect from this updated 2024 version, then? No exact details are official just yet, but it’s safe to assume it will get a few small upgrades/enhancements, and hopefully a price revision as well. The X50 is under fire from a few newer models with ultra-competitive prices after all, and it has been offered with substantial discounts lately.

We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to find out the exact changes made to Proton’s popular B-segment SUV. Better safety package, cheaper price, perhaps upgraded equipment list?

Read the full report here on paultan.org at 11am this coming Tuesday.

UPDATE: Proton has released an official teaser below, confirming the launch date.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.