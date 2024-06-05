Juru-Sungai Dua elevated highway planned to ease North-South Highway traffic in Penang, cost RM1.8bil

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / June 5 2024 7:14 pm

The Penang government and PLUS Malaysia is in the midst of planning a new Juru-Sungai Dua (JSD) elevated highway to help ease traffic congestion at the Juru and Sungai Dua toll plazas along the North-South Highway. The project, tipped to span a total of 15 km, is expected to cost RM1.8 billion, according to The Star.

Deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said yesterday that PLUS has completed the first of three stages required for confirmation. “The [Penang] state has formally requested the project from the federal government,” he said. “Subsequently, PLUS Malaysia presented the proposal to the Public-Private Partnership Unit [of the Prime Minister’s Department] in February, and discussions are currently underway. Once confirmed, the next step would involve seeking Cabinet approval,”

Ahmad said the project offers potential long-term benefits for Penang and neighbouring states, given that their residents who frequently travel the route routinely encounter heavy traffic. “Despite expected construction challenges over the current highway, we are hopeful, as we can already see the light at the end of the tunnel at this stage.”

His comments were echoed by Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who said prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim experienced the severity of the congestion himself during a trip in February. “I had unintentionally brought Anwar from Permatang Pauh to Batu Kawan to launch an industrial park project during peak hour and he felt the problem,” he said. “The matter was raised again in April and the Public Works Department (JKR) with other agencies then conducted surveys at the section.”

Chow added that the JSD highway is on his wish list for the state, as is the LRT project that is expected to commence construction by the end of the year.

