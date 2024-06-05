Juru-Sungai Dua elevated highway planned to ease North-South Highway traffic in Penang, cost RM1.8bil

The Penang government and PLUS Malaysia is in the midst of planning a new Juru-Sungai Dua (JSD) elevated highway to help ease traffic congestion at the Juru and Sungai Dua toll plazas along the North-South Highway. The project, tipped to span a total of 15 km, is expected to cost RM1.8 billion, according to The Star.
Deputy works minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said yesterday that PLUS has completed the first of three stages required for confirmation. “The [Penang] state has formally requested the project from the federal government,” he said. “Subsequently, PLUS Malaysia presented the proposal to the Public-Private Partnership Unit [of the Prime Minister’s Department] in February, and discussions are currently underway. Once confirmed, the next step would involve seeking Cabinet approval,”
Ahmad said the project offers potential long-term benefits for Penang and neighbouring states, given that their residents who frequently travel the route routinely encounter heavy traffic. “Despite expected construction challenges over the current highway, we are hopeful, as we can already see the light at the end of the tunnel at this stage.”
His comments were echoed by Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow, who said prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim experienced the severity of the congestion himself during a trip in February. “I had unintentionally brought Anwar from Permatang Pauh to Batu Kawan to launch an industrial park project during peak hour and he felt the problem,” he said. “The matter was raised again in April and the Public Works Department (JKR) with other agencies then conducted surveys at the section.”
Chow added that the JSD highway is on his wish list for the state, as is the LRT project that is expected to commence construction by the end of the year.
Comments
They never learn
It’s just going to induce more people to drive and it’s a matter of when not if the new elevated Highway will experience congestion like the existing infrastructure.
Best spend the RM1.8 billion on viable alternatives and induce people to use alternate modes of transportation instead.
Not easy since we built mainland Penang with terrible urban planning sins akin to America, but it’s not impossible either
The most stupid decision. Look at two elevated highway in Penang. Not solve the problem. It become worst. Divert traffic from Batu Kawan thru Kulim to Sg Dua/Bertam/Sg Petani…as planned earlier.
entah la these planners and politicians. am not even sure what’s not clicking. we are screaming at the top of our lungs that we do not need more highways but instead we need better public transport. but nope. it’s more highways. bodoe la. you know what could actually ease congestion? buses. they get to everywhere and aren’t even as pricey as lrt or mrt. permanent bus lanes to make it work. people will ride. but ni taknak. people will complain lagi traffic? hey the bus will be right there so naik jela tf. pergi london japan singapore nyc ok je naik their trains and bus but in malaysia suddenly cannot. y’all rather perpetuate this problem we have instead of fixing it im so tired.
Solution could be much simpler; BANYAKKAN LORONG SMART TAG dan RFID, improve the system so that we can use either TnGo card or RFID at any toll plaza, not masuk RFID, keluar musti RFID, vice-versa.
Well, our people from PLUS and LLM surely looking for reason to charge toll for the stretch. With the mind of CM Penang, it is always like that. The word ‘tunnel’ must be somewhere in mind of any CM of Penang.
Good for Penang. We need more DAP MB or CM to make other states better.
Johor@UMNO – what do you get? Congested all the way from Air Hitam to JB, two ways for the last 10 years every day.
Malacca@UMNO – what do you get? Congested from Air Keroh till Seremban every weekend.
N9@PKR -what do you get? Disconnected LEKAS with no direct connection to PLUS?
Perak@UMNO – what do you get? Your terowong is good enough?
I don’t get it. Why not make more public transport available to the public? Like Japan, parking is expensive, which creates people use public transport more. Why not do the same?