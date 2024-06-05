Monthly JB Car Free Morning happens this Sat, June 8

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / June 5 2024 12:50 pm

Click to enlarge

JB Car Free Morning, the sister event to the KL Car Free Morning in the capital city, is happening this Saturday, June 8. The official weekend days in Johor are Friday and Saturday, which is why JBCFM is not held on Sunday.

Like the car-free morning in KL, JBCFM sees five kilometres of roads in Johor Bahru city centre closed to traffic. It’s an open track, so one can jog/run, cycle (100 bicycles available for loan by sponsor OCBC, first come first served) or skate with freedom and take in the views from a very different perspective.

JBCFM’s starting point is at Pejabat MBJB on Jalan Dato Onn and the roads that will be closed to traffic are Persiaran Abu Bakar Sultan, Jalan Tun Dr Ismail, Jalan Ibrahim, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Jalan Gereja, Jalan Trus, Jalan Abdullah Ibrahi and Jalan Air Molek. These roads will be closed to traffic from 6.45am till 9am.

Flag-off is at 7am and activities include fitness dancing, games, promotions by sponsors and a lucky draw. It only happens once a month in JB so take this rare opportunity to burn some calories on city streets.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.