Don’t ride a Beam scooter, other PMAs on the road

June 11 2024

Like it or not, electric scooters – particularly those ubiquitous purple ones from Beam – have become a common sight on sidewalks. They’re convenient for getting around, sure, but there’s a time and a place for them, and what you absolutely shouldn’t do is try and dice with cars and motorcycles on the public highway.

A video shared on X by user @update11111 shows a couple – likely tourists – riding a scooter on Jalan Bukit Bintang itself. From the looks of things, they are clearly out of their depth, cutting across lanes and slowing down traffic on what is, even on the best of days, a very busy road. It’s an accident waiting to happen, not to mention a huge inconvenience to other road users.

Sukati pak dia ja..negara ni ade undang2 laa pic.twitter.com/olj9dqPGO6 — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) June 10, 2024

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that personal mobility aids (PMAs) and devices such as e-scooters and mopeds have been banned from being used on roads in Malaysia since late 2021, and in Kuala Lumpur since the start of that year. And no, you can’t use them to cross a pedestrian crossing either, unless you are a PMA user with a physical disability.

The definition of these micromobility vehicles include those powered by electricity, an internal combustion engine, or human power, or human power combined with any of the previously mentioned two, with a maximum speed of 50 km/h. This includes motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters, skateboards and kick scooters.

The use of any of these vehicles on the road will result in a RM300 fine if caught and, in KL, a second offence will land you a RM1,000 fine and three months in jail. Just keep it to the sidewalk, OK?

