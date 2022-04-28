In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 April 2022 9:45 am / 0 comments

Here are some additional points to the just-announced road ban on micro-mobility vehicles such as mopeds, personal mobility aids (motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters) and personal mobility devices (hoverboards, skateboards, kick scooters and e-scooters that are mushrooming in cities), excluding bicycles.

Transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has now come out to clarify a few points with regards to personal mobility aids (PMA), which are used by OKU to get around and get along with daily life. He reiterated that PMAs are banned on the road, even for OKUs.

The minister explained that this is for safety and to avoid potential injury or loss of life. He added that the blanket ban on all PMAs is also to avoid the able-bodied from using any loophole.

However, the road ban is exactly what it is – PMAs are not allowed to mix with traffic on the road, but are free to roam elsewhere. In any case, there’s no ban on other surfaces other than the road because it is outside the scope of the Road Transport Act 1987. Wee used the examples of shopping malls, sidewalks (kaki lima), parks, subject to the laws of the private property, of course.

The Ayer Hitam MP said that the transport ministry met with the social welfare department, OKU Central and OKU associations on April 23 to get their input on the matter.

There’s one more ambiguity. Road crossings are on the road, so are PMAs banned from crossing the road? Wee announced that genuine OKUs or those with health issues are allowed to use road crossings while on their machine. PMA users are advised to take care of their own safety as well as that of other pedestrians when they do so.