JomCharge AutoCharge allows EV charging to start automatically once plugged in – Chery, GAC Aion first

Posted in Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / June 11 2024 11:14 am

JomCharge operator EV Connection (EVC) has launched a new AutoCharge function for its electric vehicle charging network. The service allows users of eligible EVs to seamlessly plug up and start charging automatically – just like with Tesla’s Superchargers – without having to open the JomCharge app on their phone or scan a QR code.

AutoCharge is now available at over 200 supported DC fast chargers, having been trialled at a few test chargers with owners of the Chery Omoda E5. That car, by the way, is one of only two vehicles to support the feature at present, the other being the recently-launched GAC Aion Y Plus.

The reason for this is that AutoCharge needs to recognise the vehicle’s ID before it can initiate charging, with payment automatically billed to the payment card saved to the user’s JomCharge account. However, EVC said it is “actively pursuing” partnerships with other car companies to expand AutoCharge to more cars.

Chargers that support the function will be able to be identified through an AutoCharge sticker; users will also be able to filter chargers based on whether they support AutoCharge through the JomCharge app. Customers must first activate AutoCharge on their Account page in the app to be able to use the feature.

The Chery Omoda E5 and GAC Aion Y Plus are currently the only cars supporting AutoCharge

“EVC is honored to introduce the AutoCharge feature to EV users here,” said EVC managing director Lee Yuen How. “As an EV user I personally prefer EV charging to be seamless, and I believe AutoCharge by JomCharge is how EV charging should be.”

Technical director Che Hang Seng added, “We have received a lot of feedback from our users indicating the need for a more automated and simple EV charging method, especially as the amount of EV charging apps have mushroomed recently. Ensuring a seamless user experience (UX) is a core ethos of the JomCharge team, and I am proud that we have managed to introduce this new feature.”

