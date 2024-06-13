2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival in Malaysia – limited edition, RM179,900, 5 units for local market

Posted in Bikes, Harley-Davidson, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / June 13 2024 5:32 pm

Coming as a limited edition in the Malaysia premium touring motorcycle market is the 2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival, with pricing starting at RM179,900. Part of Harley-Davidson’s Icons Collection, global production of the Hydra-Glide is only 1,750 units of which five are designated for Malaysia.

With each unit individually numbered on the upper triple clamp, the Hydra-Glide comes with custom Redline Red paint, set off by Birch White panels on the sides of the fuel tank. Along with chrome ‘V’ tank badges, this harks back to the paint scheme of the 1956 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide.

Additionally, “Hydra-Glide” script badges are located on either side of the full-size front fender while a “Hydra-Glide Revival” insert is placed on the handlebar riser cap. This is complemented by a Icons Motorcycle Collection graphic located in the rear fender, identifying the Hydra-Glide as a limited production model.

There is also a solo saddle finished with a fringe and decorative leather valance. The saddle features white seam piping and red contrast stitching as well as a chrome grab rail and leather tank strap with chrome accents for that authentic 50s look.

Included as standard equipment is a pair of leather saddlebags treated to be water resistant and with security locks. Otherwise the Hydra-Glide is mechanically similar to other Softtail Harley-Davidsons in the range.

Coming with a Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin displacing 1,870 cc, the Hydra-Glide augments power with a Screaming Eagle High-Flow air cleaner. with air- and oil-cooling, this gives the Hydra-Glide 86 hp with a maximum torque of 161 Nm.

