Nissan Lightfoot Quest fuel efficiency challenge for Almera Turbo owners – prizes up to RM7,500 to be won

Posted in Local News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / June 13 2024 11:11 am

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) will be running the Nissan Lightfoot Quest fuel efficiency challenge next week, and this will be exclusively for Malaysian owners of the N18 Almera Turbo 1.0L. This challenge is fuelled by BHPetrol, and it aims to put the efficiency skills of Nissan Almera drivers to the test.

To be held on June 22, 2024, the event is set to start in Petaling Jaya and end in Ipoh. Those interested will be required to pay an entry fee of RM100 per car, and participants will receive an exclusive T-shirt and a welcome pack worth RM300, and stand a chance to win prizes worth up to RM7,500 from the challenge.

The terms of participation in this challenge are the following:

The vehicle must be a Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo of the VL, VLP and VLT variants

The vehicle must be manufactured between 2020 and 2024

The vehicle must be original and must not be modified from its factory specifications unless for items permitted by the event organiser, and the restrictions apply to alterations to wheels, tyre size, exterior looks and features, interior looks and features, engine, transmission, air intake, exhaust systems and similar components

Participants are required to submit four clear colour photographs of each corner of the vehicle (front, rear, left and right sides), and two clear colour photographs of the front and rear sections of the cabin

For the purposes of vehicle weight parity, participants must attend the contest with one passenger who is at least 18 years of age, for a total of one driver and one passenger in each car

The vehicle must retain all interior features, including all of its seats and door cards, and it must have its original spare wheel in its luggage compartment

Owners of the Nissan Almera Turbo who are interested may register online by filling this online form. Once registered, owners shall await contact from the event organiser for validation, then monitor e-mail for payment instructions. Payment is to be made upon confirmation, after which participants will receive a contest guide via e-mail before the event.

For security purposes, the event organiser will not communicate or request information via WhatsApp or any other messaging platform, and the organiser will also not ask for online banking usernames or passwords through phone calls, e-mail or other messaging platforms, says ETCM.

